Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$145.28 on Monday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$114.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$162.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

