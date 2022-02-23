Cormark Comments on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

CDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

