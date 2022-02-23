Cormark Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 2,025,685 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

