Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $710,209.36 and $20,056.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.42 or 0.06953074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,710.91 or 0.99796383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049810 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

