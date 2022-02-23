Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,198. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

