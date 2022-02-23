Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPNG opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Coupang has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Coupang by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coupang by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $4,101,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

