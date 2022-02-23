Cowen Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

