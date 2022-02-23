CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Down to $87.57

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.57, but opened at $84.90. CRA International shares last traded at $84.90, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $636.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CRA International during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

