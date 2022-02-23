Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $132.09 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

