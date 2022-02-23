Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRL traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,991. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

