Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.99. 8,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,991. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.