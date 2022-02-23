Craig Hallum Raises Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Price Target to $13.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.52.
Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
