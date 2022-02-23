Craig Hallum Raises Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Price Target to $13.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

