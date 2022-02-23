Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,641 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Green Brick Partners worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,322,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.