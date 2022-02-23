Credit Suisse AG Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Joint worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Joint by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

JYNT stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

