Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,566 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

