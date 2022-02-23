Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Children’s Place worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.64.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

