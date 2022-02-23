Critical Analysis: Cybin (CLXPF) and The Competition

Cybin (OTCMKTS: CLXPF) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cybin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Cybin Competitors 47.37% -21.75% 3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cybin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 180 704 1001 20 2.45

Cybin presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 954.75%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.55%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cybin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 -$24.42 million -4.15 Cybin Competitors $1.20 billion $48.04 million 7.39

Cybin’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cybin competitors beat Cybin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

