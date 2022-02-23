Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

