Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.69.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of CRON opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
