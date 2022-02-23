CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 249,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

