Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 18,307 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 14.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 35.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,748,517.

Roblox stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

