Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) by 939.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Janus International Group worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,289,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,918,409 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JBI opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.