Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 303,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Payoneer Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

