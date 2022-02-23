Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,495 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 153,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

