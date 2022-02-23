Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 304,177 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 85.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 304,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,761,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $100,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,197 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

