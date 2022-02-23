Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73. Cutera has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.25 million, a PE ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cutera by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

