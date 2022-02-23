CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $5,347.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.48 or 0.07001586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,874.20 or 0.99902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049634 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

