Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 214,922 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,890.88.

CTKB opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.