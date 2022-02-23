Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

DAN traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 38,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,055. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $28.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

