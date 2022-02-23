Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.02 ($68.20).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.58. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.