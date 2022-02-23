Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6,478.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.