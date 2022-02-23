Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $293,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $76,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

