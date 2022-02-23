Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $323,000 in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aequi Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 752,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.