Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,718,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 254,672 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

NAAC stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

