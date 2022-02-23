Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) vs. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Head to Head Review

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Splunk and Dassault Systèmes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.23 billion 8.28 -$907.98 million ($8.23) -14.12 Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 10.59 $915.41 million $0.71 64.52

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -53.14% -89.54% -16.67% Dassault Systèmes 15.91% 18.25% 7.77%

Volatility & Risk

Splunk has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Splunk and Dassault Systèmes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 9 17 0 2.65 Dassault Systèmes 2 6 4 0 2.17

Splunk currently has a consensus price target of $165.96, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Splunk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Splunk is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Splunk on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides energy & materials; construction, cities and territories; and business services. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

