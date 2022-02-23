Deeper Network Price Hits $0.0966 on Top Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $120.59 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.45 or 0.06911020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.84 or 0.99966908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049462 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.