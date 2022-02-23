Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 60,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.