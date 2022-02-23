Devery (EVE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,228.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Devery has a market capitalization of $64,775.85 and approximately $3,228.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00110521 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

