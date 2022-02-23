Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 128,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.