Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.78, but opened at $56.99. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy shares last traded at $54.74, with a volume of 188,637 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

