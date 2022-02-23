Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.96. 172,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.