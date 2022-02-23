Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Difference Capital Financial Inc (TSE:DCF) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.62 and last traded at C$4.62. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.
About Difference Capital Financial (TSE:DCF)
