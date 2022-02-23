Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.08 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $136.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

