Digital Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.95. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

DLR opened at $136.00 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

