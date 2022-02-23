Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,102,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155,805 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.37% of Blucora worth $48,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 97,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blucora by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Blucora by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,238,000 after buying an additional 359,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

