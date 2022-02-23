Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $50,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.71 and a 52-week high of $440.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $234.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.80.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

