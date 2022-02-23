Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,083 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of Malibu Boats worth $47,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

