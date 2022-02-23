Discovery (DISCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DISCA opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Discovery has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

