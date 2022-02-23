Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,236,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,237. Doma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

