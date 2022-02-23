Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $22.87. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 52,104 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $767.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.