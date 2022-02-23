Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $22.87. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 52,104 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $767.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.34%.
About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
