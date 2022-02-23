Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.
Dorman Products stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About Dorman Products (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
