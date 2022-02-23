Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

